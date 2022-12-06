Now more than ever the agents on your team need to increase their sales skills to compete at a higher level and win. Win listings, win sales, win more opportunities, and win more market share. All of this leads to increased performance, production, and ultimately more income. This can and will happen for some in any market condition. The relentless and tenacious focus coupled with massive action will create their success.

We are all deal-makers, and we like to get the job done. Sometimes we forget how valuable we are and how much work we do to be fully compensated.

Here are some points to remember when you are out in the field that will keep more money in your pocket:

Focus on listings as your primary goal. With listings, everything follows. Your agents will sell them; pick up and convert new buyers and sellers from these listings, generate leads and sales from sign calls, ad calls, open houses & more! Get your team relentlessly focused on setting listing appointments every week and great things will happen for them and your team.

Sharpen the "saw" of negotiation strategies and do not cut commission unless necessary. Before you or your agents agree to reduce a fee, have your agents consult with your team leader or manager for help and hitting pause. Another mind will help generate more ideas to get buyer and seller to bridge their own gap without the agent's income.

No "repeat" discount on listings. Some of the bad habits that cause agents to lose opportunities or cut into their incomes have become the norm. For example, giving repeat clients a "discount" for no reason. This is one of the largest offenders and to be honest a huge opportunity to get paid what they are worth. It is unnecessary and, in some cases, it is costing your agent (and you) tens of thousands of dollars annually. Agents are self-programmed or feel guilty and what I tell them is other professionals in service industries don't give random discounts for repeat business and that's ok and neither should they when working with existing clients on a repeat basis.

Sell more knives! Teach your agents to add more value and never worry about the commission again. Take a full commission, or a straight 6% or 7% at the time of the listing. Use your website, your network of agents and other tools to keep your commission. Use your marketing budget, to communicate your Value Proposition you will out-market the competition…every time.

Take a 12-month listing when possible. Especially if the seller sets their price. Your agents need the time because of their investment and the seller's pricing strategy.

Increase your average sale price. A perfect way for your agents to give themselves a raise. Help them to target specific neighborhoods and expireds to create more opportunities to be in the right price points. With a written, proactive plan they can effectively increase their average sales price regardless of any market or their years of experience. Add confidence to this effort and your agents will be wildly successful.

With 25 years of experience in real estate as a top agent, broker, and executive responsible for over 750 agents and over $1.7 billion in annual sales volume, Sherri Johnson offers her exclusive and proven methods through custom, one-to-one coaching and tailored consulting services. Johnson is a highly sought-after keynote speaker delivering high energy and real solutions audiences love. She has been named a RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker in 2020 and 2021 as an Industry Influencer and Thought Leader. She is the author of the Sherri Johnson Academy, an on-demand learning platform as well as the 90-Boot Camp. Sherri is a preferred coach, consultant and speaker for top 10 international brands and brokerages and can dramatically increase your company’s revenue and profits.