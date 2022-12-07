December is here, and that means the holiday season has truly begun. From Hanukkah to Kwanzaa, Christmas to New Years, there are so many opportunities to leverage these celebrations to connect and engage with your community. Whether you’re looking to generate new leads, attract potential clients or celebrate your existing buyers and sellers, your social presence can be your best tool.

Close out 2022 strong with these holiday-centric social media posts, guaranteed to bring holiday cheer to your sphere of influence.

Holiday decor showcase

One of the most exciting parts of the holiday season is the decor. From lighted trees and snowmen to sparkly snowflakes and gingerbread men, there are many different, unique and creative winter wonderlands, inside and outside of many homes. Look back to your past clients who you know enjoy the art of holiday decorating and request some photos to share on your social media pages. You can even turn this photo-sharing post into a contest where your followers can choose their favorite decor, and the winner can receive a holiday prize, such as a gift card or bottle of wine.

Build-your-own gingerbread house

Cookie walls, a candy cane fence and peppermint windows…sounds delicious and beautiful! If you’re looking for a holiday event to host this winter, why not sweeten up the fun with gingerbread houses? A build-your-own gingerbread house event is a great way to connect with your community, especially those potential clients with children. Don’t forget to warm up the night and serve up some hot cocoa! For some added holiday fun, share photos of finished gingerbread houses as if they are your latest and greatest new listing, complete with a sweet listing description!

Seasonal trivia

No matter what time of the year, trivia is a popular way to connect, entertain and engage with your audience. This season, quiz your followers about popular holiday topics, such as: Do more homeowners get real or artificial Christmas trees?; What does the word ‘Hanukkah’ mean?; Which three colors are used in Kwanzaa? Utilize the Quiz Sticker within Instagram Stories, the Poll option on Twitter, or even pose your questions in a traditional Facebook post, prompting comments below, for even more engagement opportunities.

Light tour

Over the last few years, video listings and home tours have taken over the MLS landscape. In fact, it has become an expectation for many buyers when searching for a home, as well as sellers when listing. Light up your follower’s feeds this holiday season with a light tour. Feature a new listing where you strung up some lights, or an entire neighborhood that came together for a spectacular show of Christmas spirit. Whether you choose to live stream directly to your social media with your smartphone or film ahead with professional equipment, you will provide your sphere with a magical experience they can watch from the comfort of their own homes.

Holiday movie guide

Each and every year, as the holiday season kicks off, new holiday-themed movies are added to the already large collection. With countless streaming platforms, there are an unlimited number of Christmas classics to choose from. Over the next few weeks, share a list of holiday movies, as well as where they will be streaming, across your social accounts. Consider creating a theme within a theme for each week, such as the classics (A Christmas Story, It’s a Wonderful Life), comedies (Elf, Eight Crazy Nights), kid-friendly flicks (How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Santa Clause) and many more. Just before the holidays are over, run a poll on social media asking your followers which one is their favorite!

Engaging with your followers, especially during the holiday season, can be truly magical. The holidays are truly about connecting with those you love, and your real estate business loves your clients. Take some extra time this month to dedicate your social strategy to spreading the joy of the holiday season! Happy holidays!

