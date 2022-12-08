Spaciousness defines home descriptions in 2022, beyond the usual suspects (like “home,” “bedroom,” “bathroom” or “kitchen”), according to a new report from Point2.

Point’s new report examined 52 million words from property descriptions across the country and ranked the top 100 most popular keywords, most frequently used features and amenities, and comprised breakdowns by price range and region.

The report found that keywords addressing the need for more “room,” “space,” and an “open floor plan” were among the most used, aimed at ticking the boxes of space-deprived buyers. This universal need for space was also reflected in the frequent use of space-related adjectives, like “open” or “great.”

Key highlights:

Curb appeal matters, but parking space matters more: “Garage” was the most-mentioned amenity in listing descriptions across the country.

Homes that promise a “patio/porch” or a “yard” might experience a boost in interest with these outdoor amenities still riding high off their post-pandemic popularity.

Outdoor amenities might be loved across price brackets, but descriptions for million-dollar listings prioritized mentioning the perk of cozying up to a “fireplace.”

House-hunters and condo-chasers may notice different descriptions in 2022: Houses allowed for more space for nice-to-haves, like “fireplace” and “pool,” while condos emphasized area and community perks, such as a “great location” and being “within walking distance.”

Parking continued to be of utmost importance in rental descriptions, as were outdoor conveniences, fitness options and whether the property was pet friendly.

Keyword popularity varied across different regions: “Garage” was the most widely used term in descriptions across the West and the Midwest, but “patio/porch” outranked it in the South, while a “full bath” won out in the Northeast.

For renters, 2022 was all about convenience. Renters were lured with community perks, a favorable location and, most important, enough parking space.

In real estate, like in most industries, certain brand names are synonymous with quality. American hallmarks Whirlpool, Sub-Zero and Wolf took the podium of the brands that were most widely encountered in home descriptions. Similarly, luxury names like Gaggenau, Thermador or Miele were also used to boost the quality of the appliances found on the property.

Major takeaway:

“The right words are crucial when describing properties. And while there’s no magical phrase to captivate prospective buyers, some keywords work better than others—particularly those referring to desirable home amenities, features or upgrades,” said Alexandra Ciuntu, creative writer for Point2 and author of the report. “Ultimately, different combinations of mostly the same words can make or break the description of what could be someone’s dream home. With that in mind—and with everchanging desires and priorities in a constantly evolving industry—it’s interesting to see that even the wealthiest buyers are lured with storage space and regular essentials, like a full bath and a nice porch.

For the full report, click here.