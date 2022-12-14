HUNT Real Estate ERA has announced that the 2022 fiscal year broke previous records for sales with 13,824 residential units sold totaling $4.076 billion in sales volume, eclipsing the $4 billion mark for the first time in the company’s 111-year history. HUNT’s fiscal year ran from November 1, 2021, through October 31, 2022.

“2022 was a transition year for the entire real estate industry,” stated Peter Hunt, Chairman & CEO of HUNT Real Estate ERA. “Our customers and our people all throughout the organization responded to the many changes. We are very grateful to the thousands of customers that chose to partner with our dedicated sales professionals to reach their homeownership goals. Because of those hard-working professionals working together to deliver superior experiences, HUNT Real Estate is the #1 family-owned and operated residential brokerage in New York State.”

HUNT Real Estate Corporation is the parent company of HUNT Real Estate ERA. It operates over 55 residential branch offices throughout New York State, Massachusetts, and Arizona.

Founded in 1911, HUNT is the oldest continuously operating family-owned and operated real estate and homeownership services organization in New York, the company said. It is ranked 37th in the nation for closed transactions by RISMedia and No. 6 for ancillary business unit sales. HUNT also operates a commercial brokerage, mortgage banking firm, insurance agency, and title agency. HUNT’s vision, “Always there for you,” and its mission, “Successful Professionals. Growing Profitably. Providing Superior Service,” drive the entire organization, a release stated.

For more information visit https://www.era.com/.