Whether gas prices are climbing high or relatively stable, getting the most bang for your buck when fueling up should always be standard operating procedure. Not only will the following strategies from Simplify help you save money on gas, they’ll help support the ongoing maintenance of your vehicle.

Consider a membership plan. Places like Sam’s Club and Costco offer memberships that can give you access to some of the lowest gas prices in town. If the membership to join (usually $50 – $60) is cost prohibitive, consider splitting it with your family members or housemates.

Check out an app. Apps such as GasBuddy allow you to find the lowest gas prices in your area and provide helpful tools, such as trip calculators to budget fuel costs for long trips, pointing out the best prices along your route from point A to point B.

Pay with cash. Many gas stations charge a fee for credit and debit card usage. While using cards can be convenient, you do often pay a price for it, so be prepared with cash instead.

Keep up with maintenance. Be vigilant about the various tasks involved in maintaining your car, such as oil changes and changing your air filters. These items all contribute to fuel efficiency meaning you’ll get more mileage for your money. Keeping your tires properly inflated will also help the cause by enabling your car to run more smoothly.

Use alternatives when you can. The ultimate way to save on gas costs is to use your car less frequently. So take public transportation, bike or walk whenever you can. You’ll get the added benefit of exercise and helping the environment.

Carpool. If walking or public transportation isn’t an option, carpool with coworkers when heading to the office or with neighbors and friends when running errands. Doing so provides you with the added benefit of social time.

While these ideas may seem small, they’ll add up to valuable savings each month, and lead to better—and less—use of your vehicle all around.