Milestones (milestones.ai) homeowner portal has announced that its product is now licensed to 250,000 real estate agents and loan officers. The company’s portal is meant to help consumers to buy, move, own, sell, manage and access mortgage services for their homes.

Milestones partners with real estate brokers, mortgage lenders, title companies, franchises, REALTOR® associations, and multiple listing services to offer the service to agents to better serve their clients.

“Offering excellent technology tools and marketing support for our agents has allowed our firm to outperform the marketplace in the competitive landscape of Orange County, California,” says Michael Hickman, CEO of Seven Gables Real Estate.

“The one missing piece in the technology stack of all brokers is to deliver a collaboration platform that combines the real estate agent, loan officer, and title company together to serve the client during the buy-sell-transact and move process. Milestones wins, where transaction management solutions fail. Beyond the transaction, Milestones keeps this team together to support the homeowner with maintaining their home over the ownership period. We have had separate software applications to do each of these things, but now they have been synthesized into a single, elegant, and remarkable platform that customers love.”

Milestones says it is the first technology firm to deliver a homeownership portal similar to consumer offerings in healthcare, personal finance, and education. Milestones monitors the value of the home, provides a search feature of homes for sale, and manages both the selling and mortgage processes. Milestones also allows agents to stick with their client after the sale to update the homeowner on nearby listings and sales that impact the value of their home. The loan officer joins the agent in the portal to deliver home value estimates and monitor the interest rates on their home, ensuring the best terms and access to home equity. The title and transaction records are stored in Milestones for easy access. If the client needs maintenance or repairs on their home, they have access to the service providers recommended by the broker, agent, and loan officer along with a directory.

“We invested three and a half years in stealth mode building Milestones before we showed it to anyone,” says Milestones CEO Dustin Gray. “In July of this year, we closed our $10.3 million Series A investment round to fund our go-to-market strategy and were able to bring on two key executives in Mike Malinowski as our chief operating officer and Ashley Terrell as our chief revenue officer. The two deserve a lot of the credit in getting us to 250,000 subscribers in less than 160 days. This may be a high watermark for adoption in the real estate and mortgage software industry.”

For more information, visit https://milestones.ai/.