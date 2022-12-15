Windermere Real Estate announced that it has reached its goal of $50 million in donations to the Windermere Foundation by year’s end in honor of the company’s 50th anniversary.

To meet their goal, Windermere agents, franchise owners, and staff were challenged with raising $4 million, nearly double what the company raises for the Windermere Foundation in a typical year. As Windermere Foundation Executive Director Christine Wood put it, “The company accepted the challenge with zeal,” and by May had already raised over $1 million.

Fundraising efforts continued throughout the year and in September, Windermere hosted its first ever Windermere Foundation Gala. Attended by over 600 guests, the auction offered a number of high-value packages and experiences, one of which was an exclusive Pearl Jam package—including a signed guitar from the band and guitarist Mike McCready, who was in attendance to auction it off.

During the raise the paddle fundraiser, Windermere founder John Jacobi and his wife Roz kicked everything off with a $100,000 donation, inspiring those in the room to raise their paddles for nearly $500,000. In total, the evening raised $1.6 million.

“Fifty million dollars is more than a number. It is a landmark achievement in celebrating the Windermere Foundation’s past, present, and future,” said Wood. “It represents our coming together to make a difference for our neighbors and embodies Windermere’s core value of ‘Collective Generosity’. Thank you to everyone who helped us get here!”

For more information, visit https://www.windermere.com/foundation.