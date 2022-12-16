Freddimir Garcia, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Officer for the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® (HGAR), has been honored with the prestigious “President’s Award for Community Service” for 2022 from Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York, HGAR has announced. The President’s Award is presented to community leaders who have made outstanding contributions to the quality of life in the Hudson Valley.

Garcia is a resident of Poughkeepsie and a Marist alum; he holds a B.S. in Business Marketing and an MBA with a concentration in Financial Management from the college.

“I am truly humbled to be recognized by the institution that has already given me so much,” said Garcia. “It was truly a blessing when I chose to come to Marist. It’s easy to give back when you are part of a place that values the creation of community and commitment to service. These are some of the most caring, dedicated, impactful and committed individuals of the Hudson Valley, and never did I ever imagine seeing myself up here.”

Garcia is a current board member of Rhinebeck Bank, Family Services, Inc., RUPCO, Inc., Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress, and was a recent member of the Dutchess County Commission on Human Rights. Prior to joining HGAR, Garcia served as the Northern Regional Director for Diversity, Inclusion, & Community Engagement for the Westchester Medical Center Health Network and as Special Assistant to the President for Diversity, Inclusion & Community Engagement for Marist College.

To date, more than 100 community leaders have received the President’s Award. Garcia was one of three community leaders awarded at the College’s 53rd Annual President’s Community Breakfast. Other winners included Brian Doyle, retiring CEO of Family Services and Nicole Fenichel-Hewitt, Executive Director of The Art Effect, the company noted.

“These distinguished honorees have made valuable contributions to our community through their exceptional commitment and leadership,” said Marist President Kevin Weinman. “They have collectively made the Hudson River Valley a better, more vibrant, and more equitable place to live.”

