Broker and CEO of New York-based RE/MAX Edge, Michael Napolitano points to kvCORE—Inside Real Estate’s flagship product—as the key to his recruiting and retention success. Featuring a plethora of built-in capabilities in addition to a Marketplace that’s chock-full of add-on solutions designed to amp up lead generation and listing exposure, kvCORE empowers agents with everything they need to increase GCI and streamline their day.

Searching for a solution that would provide the support he needed for his mega team, Napolitano notes that after using a variety of other systems, he couldn’t find the right fit.

After comparing kvCORE to all of the other systems out there, Napolitano quickly realized that kvCORE was the only CRM that could provide for him and his team in a way that exceeded expectations.

“kvCORE has every bell and whistle you can possibly imagine,” says Napolitano—from customizable IDX websites to a powerful lead engine and an AI-powered smart CRM.

However, according to Napolitano, one of the platform’s key features is its ability to automatically send a text message to contacts within kvCORE.

“As the system is learning and checking on customer insights, it’s sending a text to the customer, taking that workload off of the agent,” says Napolitano. “It’s a simple feature, but it’s so impactful.”

As if that weren’t enough, a fully integrated Marketplace has allowed Napolitano to create a unique tech ecosystem that serves as a key piece of the puzzle when it comes to attracting agents in today’s competitive market.

“When I sit down with potential recruits, we show them kvCORE’s Marketplace, and it’s very clear what that tech piece has to offer. Many of the companies that compete with us, they just don’t have those clear, straightforward tools,” says Napolitano, who goes on to explain that kvCORE’s tools have helped his agents find astounding levels of success.

Beyond kvCORE’s offerings, Napolitano also commends their mission of longevity.

“If a team wants to grow their enterprise with kvCORE, they can continue growing, whereas other platforms don’t seem to have enough of that flexibility to grow,” Napolitano says.

Despite the growth of technology within the real estate industry in the mid to late 2000s, Napolitano recognized that many real estate agents still weren’t using CRM systems. He saw another way to help other agents in the field by opening his own brokerage.

“Tech moves at the speed of light,” says Napolitano, who can’t say enough about kvCORE’s unique open-source mindset and the utilization of plugins that allow agents to access everything they need on just one platform.

“I am confident that kvCORE will be on top of it. I see how aggressive they are when it comes to getting more tools and features for their customers.”

As the future unfolds, Napolitano emphasizes that kvCORE is a system of longevity that will continue to provide top-quality resources.

“If you care about your agents, and you want them to scale their business and not feel like they’re in a closed loop, then kvCORE is the solution,” concludes Napolitano.

For more information, visit https://www.insiderealestate.com.