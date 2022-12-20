Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® has announced the addition of MAXA Designs to its Solutions Group program. This program consists of preferred business resources for the group’s global network of 550 market-leading real estate firms. MAXA works with brokerages and marketing teams in all 50 states to create print, social media, and email marketing with custom preloaded templates.

“MAXA makes marketing simple and easy, with a modern interface and solutions for print, online and social,” said LeadingRE Vice President, Sales/Partnerships Jeff Kennedy. “Brokerages can white label MAXA’s services and technology to allow agents and teams freedom with marketing, while still protecting the company’s brand integrity.”

Staff and agents can customize MAXA’s templates, with restriction features that lock critical brand elements. In addition, integrations with the MLS property data feed and a relationship with Xpressdocs makes national printing easy. Their single sign-on (SSO) already works with all the leading back-end and CRM platforms in the industry.

“Our collaboration with the top brokerages within LeadingRE has dramatically improved our marketing center platform and services for the real estate industry,” said James Wong, CEO, and founder of MAXA Designs. “We are excited for other LeadingRE affiliates to take advantage of what we’ve built so far.”

For more information, visit www.LeadingRE.com.