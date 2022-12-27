Relitix has announced a partnership with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) California Properties. The BHHS affiliate has more than 60 offices across southern California.

Through this partnership, BHHS stated they will gain access to Relitix’s AgentIntel.AI software, a brokerage management solution that provides real-time agent data and AI-powered insights to guide management to the areas of greatest opportunity. In addition, Relitix will also offer its state-of-the-art data visualization tools to help BHHS California Properties better manage its agent pool.

“We are thrilled to partner with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, a company known for its excellence and distinction in the real estate industry,” said Rob Keefe, founder, and president of Relitix. “The combination of our groundbreaking analytics with BHHS California Properties’ expertise is a perfect match, and we are confident that this partnership will bring great value to both organizations.”

Founded in 2016, Relitix stated in a release that it has established itself as the industry leader in AI-driven real estate agent analytics, helping brokers, managers, and large team leaders better understand and manage their agents. Using advanced data techniques to assess agent skill levels and make individual agent-level predictions, Relitix profiles over 1.1 million agents monthly and has helped its clients collectively close nearly $200 billion in annual sales.

With a presence in most major markets across the United States, Relitix is well-positioned to help Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties achieve its business objectives and drive growth in the southern California market, the company said.

For more information, visit https://www.bhhs.com/.