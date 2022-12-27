With 2023 around the corner, you’re most likely paying closer attention to the current real estate landscape, preparing for what’s to come as you enter a new year and a new chapter in your business. You’re probably keeping an eye on changing market conditions and considering how your brokerage is going to help you navigate them.

Be an agent who has a strong business no matter what, rather than someone who has cyclical years. Partner with a brokerage that will help you work productively and efficiently through a changing market. A cut in transactions shouldn’t mean a cut in the services your brokerage is providing you…right?

When prioritizing what you need from your brokerage, consider technology first. Systems, apps and tools that automate your daily processes are what will create efficiencies for your business.

At HomeSmart, our goal is to create a blend of human touch with technology to provide a consistent, more efficient experience. We want to empower everyone involved in a transaction with technology that provides a better experience for all.

RealSmart Agent is HomeSmart’s agent portal, providing an all-in-one solution that enables you to conduct business that goes beyond transaction management, from automated marketing and technology tools to client relationship management, automated paperwork processes and more.

HomeSmart Client provides a mobile app solution that gives the consumer detailed insight into the listing and transaction process and is fully integrated with our RealSmart Agent app. Keeping you, the agent, at the center of the transaction is our goal. We do this by connecting you to the consumer for life, while providing full visibility for everyone involved.

Next, consider training and education. While licensing courses teach you many things, they do not cover everything. Your brokerage should understand and see the value of arming new and experienced agents with the education they need to properly support their clients. By providing a comprehensive orientation, onboarding, training and mentorship program, new agents can jumpstart their careers with the knowledge and know-how they need to succeed. Even a seasoned agent needs to learn about the market and new ways to grow their business. Is anyone in your brokerage telling you about the dynamics of the market this week? HomeSmart hosts topical and timely sessions (in-person and virtually) so agents can always be educated on current conditions. Look for a brokerage that provides free training—after all, your brokerage should be investing in your success.

Finally, ask yourself this: Is my brokerage putting me first? The agent is the center of our world here at HomeSmart. From the service and support we provide to celebrating our agents and showing our appreciation for all they do, to the technology, processes and programs we build and implement, we truly have an agent-centric approach.

Is your brokerage recognizing you? What is your marketing team doing to help you? Is your broker checking in on you?

As the year comes to a close, reflect on what your brokerage is doing for you. Because with the right brokerage in your corner, there is no market that can stand in your way of success.

For more information, visit https://homesmart.com/.