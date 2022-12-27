ERA Key Realty Services has been named among the top places to work in the state for the seventh time, based on a survey administered by Energage for The Boston Globe.

ERA Key, which is based in Northbridge, placed 10th in the large company category, according to a release. The agency, which has 15 offices throughout central and eastern Massachusetts, did not participate in the survey in 2020, but made the list for five consecutive years from 2015 through 2019 and again in 2021.

The Top Places to Work survey lists responses from more than 80,000 employees at 363 companies. The survey asks questions based on factors such as company leadership, compensation and training, and workplace flexibility. Responses were anonymous.

President and Chief Operating Officer Cheryl Eidinger-Taylor credited the company’s core values as helping to create a workplace where agents and staff consider it to be one of the best places to work in Massachusetts. ERA Key’s core values include teamwork, hard work, giving back to the community, seeking solutions, acting with integrity and having fun, the company said.

“It’s an honor for ERA Key to be among the 150 companies in all industries to be included among the Top Places to Work,” Eidinger-Taylor said. “Being a top workplace helps us to attract some of the industry’s top REALTORS®. We provide our REALTORS® with the tools to succeed, which is why we have also succeeded.”

She added that ERA Key provides agents and staff with the training programs and tools they need to achieve the best results for themselves and for their customers. This approach has played a key role in the agency’s rapid growth, Eidinger-Taylor said. ERA Key now has 370 agents and more than $1 billion in annual sales.

For more information, visit https://www.era.com/.