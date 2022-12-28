The Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation, the charitable arm of the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS®, recently presented a check for $3,000 to Lifting Up Westchester (LUW), based in White Plains, New York, the company has announced.

LUW provides support to people who have lost their housing or are struggling to meet other basic needs. The group provides comprehensive support to 2,500 Westchester residents in crisis by:

Providing emergency shelter, food, and support to keep people safe.

Facilitating employment readiness and securing job opportunities to increase and sustain income.

Finding safe and affordable homes of all types and providing ongoing support to maintain the stability of that housing.

Coordinating and navigating community resources to obtain personalized support.

Offering education and mentoring services to youth who are homeless or in unstable housing so they can achieve success.

According to a release, LUW’s community kitchen is the largest in White Plains and feeds 70 to 90 people per day, the group shared. Guests receive donated clothing, toiletries, and other support services. The group also operates the Open Arms men’s shelter and Samaritan House women’s shelter where individuals can find support as they look for permanent housing, employment, and other support.

“We are so grateful to the Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation for their generous support,” said Anahaita Kotval, chief executive officer of Lifting Up Westchester. “We are united with our community partners like the Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation by one, bold and unwavering belief: that stable housing is the foundation on which human wellbeing and advancement is built. When people have a secure, affordable home, they can focus on advancing their employment, education, and health. When we support others in living healthier and more productive lives, our entire community benefits.”

For more information or to apply for funding, visit www.hgrealtorfoundation.com.