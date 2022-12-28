While it isn’t uncommon for business owners like yourself to have their hand in all the cookie jars of their daily operations, ask yourself how many of these tasks can be accomplished without your direct involvement.

Here are nine ways a virtual assistant can help you in your business:

Organize and sort emails. Imagine getting to your office, sitting in front of your computer and finding that your emails have been sorted and labeled accordingly so that you know which ones need to be read and answered. Just think of how much time you will save by delegating this task alone. Calendar management. Managing your schedule is essential to ensuring that your days are as fruitful as possible and that you’re not missing out or double booking. A virtual assistant will make sure your calendar is up to date and can help schedule and move things around when needed. Marketing. Constant content and interaction on social media and other platforms takes a lot of time that you most likely don’t have. A virtual assistant can stay on top of all your marketing campaigns and online efforts. Measuring results. With the data you’ve gathered from various efforts behind your business, your virtual assistant(s) can help measure results, giving you the information you need to decide which initiatives to focus on. Data entry. Data entry is one of those essential but time-consuming responsibilities that can be delegated to a talented virtual assistant. Contract. Real estate investors typically conduct business personally or via phone calls, with a transaction ending in one of two ways:

If the transaction is a success, the investor will need a purchase agreement right away. If the prospect seems uninterested, you would probably follow up by sending a time-sensitive offer.



Pipeline reports. Pipeline reports are another critical element to your success. Again, your virtual assistant can prepare these for you and send them out as often as you need them. Pipeline reports should include:

Warm/hot prospects Clients under contract with a purchase agreement Assigned items Pending deposits Title information Closing properties with dates



Research. Your virtual assistant can do all the necessary research for various transactions and reports. Middle man or conduit. Your virtual assistant can act as the middleman or conduit between you and your prospects to ensure that the people you’re speaking to aren’t dead ends or wastes of time.

There are plenty of ways to get your wallet in the housing market and set yourself up for success. While it may be a bumpy ride, it’s worth the price of admission. Having a virtual assistant around makes it even more worthwhile.

