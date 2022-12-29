This past November, I had the opportunity to sit down with Rookie of the Year finalist Nicole Dudley during the NAR NXT, the REALTOR® Experience conference in Orlando, Florida, to discuss all things real estate—from how she transitioned into the role by way of her paralegal career to the way in which Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered has set her on the path to continued success. Broker/Owner Kurt Schuler also joined the conversation to share his thoughts about Dudley’s successful rookie year in the industry.

Paige Tepping: Congratulations on being one of our Rookie of the Year finalists, Nicole! Tell me a little bit about your background and what led to your decision to pursue a career in real estate.

Nicole Dudley: I had been a paralegal for nearly 14 years, and I found myself at a crossroads as far as what I wanted to do, so I decided to try my hand at real estate. While there wasn’t necessarily one thing in particular that led me here, I did have some friends working in the industry. The fact that my husband is in construction also played a small role in my decision as well.

PT: Kurt, how did you first meet Nicole, and what characteristics does she possess that have led to her success as a real estate professional?

Kurt Schuler: While Nicole and I first met at the office, we truly connected Blackjack. Not only is she a hard worker, but she’s also very humble and a true giver—both of which are characteristics that have made her a successful real estate professional. I also think that her experience as a paralegal for all those years set the stage for her success in terms of being detail oriented, having the client mindset and always putting everyone else before her own wants and needs. And that’s pretty rare, especially in the room that we’re in.

PT: What was it about Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered that ultimately led to your decision to affiliate with the brand?

ND: I did have some connections at Schuler Bauer, so that was one thing, but it’s also important to note that they were No. 1 (actually, they are No. 1!) in our area—and continue to be—so that was a big factor in my decision to affiliate with the brand. I also love the fact that the firm is deeply rooted in the community.

PT: In what ways has the firm played into the success you’ve achieved during your rookie year in real estate?

ND: Well, all the tools they provide. In addition to weekly meetings with our team, Kurt also hosts a weekly Facebook Live on Monday where he talks about the market, different events we have coming up and training sessions that are being offered—which we have a ton of. I check in with my team leader every Sunday for accountability as well. He really lights the fire under me, if you will.

PT: As you look back on your rookie year in the industry, what does it mean to be honored as an RISMedia Rookie of the Year finalist?

ND: That’s a really good question, and it’s a hard one to answer! But I’ll begin by saying that I am very humbled by it. This wasn’t something that I anticipated. I make a business plan every year, and so my goal was to get Rookie of the Year for the Southern Indiana REALTORS® Association (SIRA). And so, to be nominated for this, which I didn’t even know was a thing, was super cool and also very shocking. I’m just very humbled by it, and very excited.

PT: What is your best piece of advice for someone just getting started in real estate, or someone who may be looking for a new career path?

ND: The No. 1 thing is to be flexible. The other thing is to treat others as you want to be treated. That’s a big thing for me, so that’s how I approach all of my clients. I treat everybody the same way and try to hold their hand, if you will…some more so than others.

PT: As we head toward the future, what are you hoping to accomplish?

ND: I’m always looking to learn and improve, so I try to learn new things each and every year. I’m not necessarily very tech-savvy, so that’s a big goal of mine for the upcoming year in terms of different things to provide clients to offer better service. I’d also like to continue to become more involved in the community and sign up for more nonprofits and other things like that.

PT: Kurt, is there anything else you’d like to add as far as what newer real estate professionals should be doing to set themselves up for success in the industry?

KS: I think Nicole hit the nail on the head. As a rookie especially, I’d say it’s very important to not get discouraged. I would also encourage those newer to the industry to get involved as much as possible and to be present in the office around your peers because that’s the best way to learn. If you’re in the office, you hear something new every day. Nicole is in the office every day, so it’s not shocking that she has achieved this level of success.