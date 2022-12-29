RE/MAX Impact, based in New Bedford, Massachusetts, has announced that their new broker/owner is Sales Manager Jonathan Wojtowicz. Wojtowicz has recruited more than 15 agents specializing in residential single and multi-family homes, commercial real estate and land.

“What makes our office unique is very simple, yet it is probably the most important piece of every successful business,” said Wojtowicz. “We have created an unmatched culture based on the principles of honesty, excellence, and an unconditional dedication of exceeding our clients’ expectations. Our goal is to provide the perfect real estate experience for everyone. We are extremely confident in our ability and will continue to build a positive reputation throughout the community for generations. It’s not about making promises, it’s about delivering results.”

The company said that Wojtowicz built and managed sales teams for corporate America prior to earning his Financial Insurance License, Introduction to Securities SIE Certification, and Massachusetts Real Estate License in September 2018. He held these concurrently for three years before pursuing his passion for real estate full-time.

“The day I received my real estate license, I ultimately knew my next goal was to become a broker and open my own office. I wanted to start something that everyone around me could be a part of and benefit from,” said Wojtowicz. “I chose RE/MAX because the brand behind the agent is extremely important. It takes a ton of time, effort, and money to build a strong reputable brand. I decided to affiliate myself with the number one trusted name in real estate and use the power of the RE/MAX brand to support the excellent reputation I had been building for years.”

For more information, visit https://impact-new-bedford-ma.remax.com.