The January issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine is now available, and not to be missed are several exclusive features, including an in-depth look at how Fathom Realty answers the question about commissions, an interview with the recipient of the first annual Real Estate Rookie of the Year, a photo-recap of the 26th Annual Power Broker Forum, Reception & Dinner, and Colibri Real Estate’s take on approach to online learning.

On the cover

Should Commission Splits Be a Thing of the Past?

Fathom Realty sheds light on the age-old commission question

The real estate brokerage of the late 20th century is vastly different than today’s brokerages. In the past, brokerages used commission splits and office fees to pay for brick-and-mortar locations, office equipment and other expenses that are often not necessary for a thriving business today. But if fewer agents utilize the “benefits” offered by a traditional split brokerage, why are they still paying a large portion of their hard-earned commissions for those “benefits?” In this month’s cover story, Fathom Realty’s leadership team strives to answer this question amidst the backdrop of an ever-evolving market, where what used to work no longer works as well—and what used to be necessary is no longer required.

Highlights

RISMedia Names Alex McFadyen First Annual Real Estate Rookie of the Year

Alex McFadyen ended his first full year in the industry with an incredible 86 transactions and nearly $20 million in sales volume.

Scene & Heard: RISMedia’s 2022 Power Broker Event

Take a look inside our 26th Annual Power Broker Forum, Reception & Dinner in this special photo recap.

Building the Future of Online Learning

Here, learn how Colibri Real Estate is taking education to a whole new level.

Visit our Table of Contents here to see all this month’s top features!