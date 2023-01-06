The new year is a fresh start—a time to set intentions, to reflect on the successes and challenges of the past, and to make plans for the future. It’s the perfect time to seek out inspiration to help determine what you want to accomplish personally, educationally and professionally in the year ahead. One of the best and most convenient sources of real estate business inspiration is the CRD Podcast.

No matter what your goals and interests are for 2023, there’s probably a CRD Podcast episode that can offer insight into the topic. Consider adding these frequently downloaded episodes to your playlist:

For practical strategies for business planning…

Real Estate Business Planning for 2022 With Brent Lancaster – Get straightforward advice about analyzing your financials as the first step in your business planning, plus tips for making the goal-setting process fun.

For insight into specialty topics and useful tools…

Sustainability for Home and Health With Melisa Camp – Learn about sustainable products that can make homes healthier, small changes that can preserve environmental resources and how the GREEN designation coursework can create opportunities in the industry.

For suggestions on using social media more effectively for business…

Social Media Optimization and Mindset With Harrison Beacher – Discover how to get the most out of your social media strategy by creating a comprehensive plan that helps you build online connections with intention.

Tips for expanding your referral network and sphere of influence…

Agent-to-Agent Referrals With Gary Rogers – Improve your networking and referral skills with tips for creating collaborative (not competitive) agent-to-agent relationships.

These are just a few of the podcasts that may inspire you during this goal-setting season. See the full podcast collection and listen at crdpodcast.com.

