The Charleston, South Carolina real estate market is changing, with leading brokerage Long & Foster Real Estate announcing that they are opening their first office in the Lowcountry this year.

Founded in 1968, Long & Foster has over 200 offices along the East Coast, and this is the company’s first location in South Carolina, according to a release. Larry “Boomer” Foster, president of Long & Foster Real Estate, explained the company recognized an opportunity to both grow its business and support the steady housing and vacation market in the Charleston area.

“For more than 50 years, Long & Foster has been home to the best-trained, best-equipped agents and leaders in the industry, and I’m confident that our new Charleston area office will become the go-to resource when consumers are looking to make confident, well-informed buying and selling decisions,” said Foster. “Additionally, having a leader like Lonnie Plaster, who’s lived in the area for over a decade and worked with our team for even longer, provides us with a unique understanding of the local market and the needs of its residents.”

Long & Foster stated that Lonnie Plaster will lead the expansion in South Carolina as its Senior Vice President and Regional Manager. He also currently oversees Long & Foster’s Agent Services Group, which provides marketing and transaction management support services to its real estate agents.

Under Plaster’s direction, Long & Foster stated they are hard at work establishing the company’s brand and leading status in the market. Several agents and teams have already joined the firm, and Plaster and Foster are optimistic for the growth potential the market offers.

“In addition to being a recognizable brand that’s well-known for its integrity and innovation, Long & Foster has innumerable benefits for both real estate agents and consumers,” Plaster said. “For REALTORSⓇ looking to grow their careers, we provide tremendous training and mentoring programs, plus invaluable marketing and technology tools to simplify the day-to-day business. For consumers, the company’s all-inclusive approach—bringing together everything from mortgage and title to insurance and moving and even inspection and vacation rentals—simplifies the complex real estate process, plus saves you time and money.”

For more information, visit https://www.longandfoster.com/.