The Realty ONE Group is adding four new members to its sales team while it gears up to settle in new locations during 2023.

The new hirees include:

David Landsman, who has built successful brokerages, is a multimillion-dollar top producing REALTOR® and has won several awards from the Atlanta Board of REALTORS®. With his passion for real estate, effective marketing, strategic advertising, coaching and mentoring experience, Landsman has helped hundreds of real estate agents reach their business goals.

Mark Lindquist, who has over 30 years of business experience, 27 previously with Culver’s Restaurants where he held various positions in Operations, Training, Risk and Franchise Development. Lindquist was part of growing the Culver brand from 31 restaurants to 879 restaurants, 873 of those that were franchisee owned.

Doug Reaves, a Baltimore native with more than 20 years of advertising, sales and marketing experience. He was previously director of Franchise Sales for a national real estate brand and mortgage company in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast Region and was a national and local sales manager for the Baltimore CBS Radio Group.

Bobby Ullman, who has a strong business background and a passion for helping others experience the joy in starting their own businesses. He’s been developing successful franchises for the last 17 years and has additional experience in financial planning.

“Our continued growth means adding new talent to the team and we’re so proud to welcome these four exceptional professionals to help us meet demand in the U.S. and abroad,” said Eddie Sturgeon, executive vice president of Global Growth for Realty ONE Group. “As our industry changes, real estate professionals look for a brand that has everything they need to be successful, where they’re respected, have a proven 100% commission model and the best business coaching, marketing and resources they need to build a legacy. We’re that brand.”

