As a professional strapped for time, money or both, you’ve probably asked yourself if you should go to the next big real estate conference or save yourself the trouble and just stay home. How you schedule your time can mean the difference between profit and loss. Are real estate conferences, events and conventions worth it?

Like so much of the real estate industry, real estate conferences follow the law of the harvest: you reap what you sow. Did you do enough research on the special guests? Did you go with the right mindset? Did you take advantage of the various opportunities real estate events can offer?

In short, whether a real estate conference is or isn’t worth your time and money comes down to you. Here are some things to think about as you consider whether or not a real estate conference is for you this year.

Learning from industry leaders

There are only so many opportunities to hear your real estate heroes explain their systems, processes and tips for success. If you’ve done your research and know the track record behind the presenters and special guests at your conference of choice, the information and inspiration you gain could be invaluable. Go to the conference and benefit from the experience of industry giants who actually know what they’re talking about.

Building your network

Real estate conventions offer a rare opportunity to meet other like-minded professionals in your industry. You can make contacts that prove useful professionally and personally, connect with mentors who can help you level up, and make friends who can contribute to your community and success. Networking is the name of the game at any real estate event.

Lighting a fire under your business

It’s surprising to some agents that a relatively small amount of information can become career-changing, but it’s the reality for thousands of REALTORS® every year. Many high-performing agents are just one or two steps away from going nuclear—and those final steps can become clear at real estate conferences.

Real estate events are great ways to keep yourself abreast of the changing industry and maintain a firm grip on the pulse of the market. They can also be a fantastic resource for motivation and morale. The right presenter can light fires in you and your team that can burn for months or years. Leverage the real estate conferences you attend to make bold and explosive business decisions that elevate your business and help you grow past where you are right now.

If you’re successful in real estate, you’re busy. It may seem too much to ask to have you spend money and time to add more to your schedule. If you leverage the right real estate conferences, you’ll come to find that the skills they teach, the network they help you build, and the motivation and knowledge they bring you will ultimately save you time and make you more money than if you just stayed home and worked your regular grind. Get out there, research the right conferences and events for you or your team, sow the right kinds of seeds, and reap the benefits.

