Today’s big buzz is all about the “new” real estate market. Interest rates hit a 20-year high, inventory remains scarce, but buyers still need to buy and sellers need to sell. The rhythm of real estate continues, despite the kinks in the system that create challenges for many professionals.

Change is the opportunity to discover ways of doing business better, faster, differently and hopefully, more economically.

Technology has made it faster and easier to serve clients, but many agents still cling to older tools. That can be a barrier to an agent exceeding the needs of prospects. Prospects are tech-savvier than ever before (we’re looking at you, millennials and Gen Z!), and expect instant access to information and fast and simple communication.

As you launch your success activities for 2023, here are five tips to make sure you hit your target every time.

Schedule review dates on your progress. Track exactly how many calls you made per day, how many converted, and how many were set to follow up in 30, 60 or 90 days or more. Design a variable “touch” program to personalize your follow-ups. Rotate automated reports with personal calls, video updates, and hard-copy mailings to ensure you stay connected. Check your numbers. What platforms or activities last year paid off (or not)? If you are paying for a lead generation source, how much does each lead cost, how many are directly converted and what is your net income from each transaction? It is imperative that we inspect what we “expect” when dollars are going out to be sure it adds value to your bottom line. Review the number of times you connected with your past clients. What kind of value did you provide when you did connect, or did you just ASK them for referrals? Everyone wants to be seen and heard, so pencil in several events, big or small, to show appreciation and gratitude to those you served. One of the most important events in a year is someone’s birthday! Do you reach out to your Top 50 MVPs (Most Valuable People) with a call, card and, if possible, a visit? Make sure there is NO solicitation on the card that will turn the gesture transactional.

Know your numbers, improve your communication systems, get in front of your sphere with relevant information for their needs, and express your gratitude for your relationship with them. This will put you on track to make 2023 a standout year—regardless of what the interest rates are doing!

