Forbes Global Properties has selected the new Miami firm Legacy Development Sales & Marketing for its invitation-only membership network of top real estate firms, the firm has announed. The firm will serve as the representative of the Forbes Global Properties brand in Florida’s Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Legacy Development Sales & Marketing is led by CEO and Founder Mark Pordes and President and Co-founder Adam Kaufman. Entrepreneurial real estate professionals with more than three decades of experience, Podes and Kaufman specialize in luxury waterfront condominium developments, branded condo-hotel projects, and in mixed-use and resort locations. They lend insights to all project phases, from inception and pre-construction planning through the completed sell-out, the company said.

Described as an “evolution” of the Miami-based firm Pordes Residential, Legacy draws from the team’s market expertise and over $3 billion of successfully sold luxury condominiums, commercial real estate and new development properties. Legacy plans to serve individual owners, developers, and lenders, with a focus on meeting their luxury sales and marketing, equity capital, and financing needs.

“Miami is a white-hot luxury market and playground for the world’s elite,” said Adam Kaufman. “Through Pordes Residential, and now Legacy Development Sales & Marketing, we represent the finest listings throughout south Florida. Our membership with Forbes Global Properties will increase our reach exponentially for the benefit of our valued clients and developers,” Mark Pordes said.

Forbes Global Properties, the exclusive worldwide residential real estate partner of Forbes, provides branding and marketing services to the world’s premier property firms, More than 12,800 agents now represent their network across 20 countries in approximately 400 locations.

The company noted that Legacy will benefit from Forbes’ audience of more than 140 million to connect with and inform affluent potential homebuyers and sellers about the finest properties for sale. The luxury properties and new development projects represented by Legacy will be presented across Forbes print, digital, and social media channels, accompanied by editorial commentary and market data.

For more information, visit https://www.forbesglobalproperties.com/.