Prosperity Home Mortgage, a subsidiary of HomeServices of America, has announced that Justin Messer has been promoted as its president and CEO. Tim Wilson, who has served as president and CEO since 2014, will continue as chairman of the board. These changes were effective January 1, 2023.

Messer most recently served as Prosperity’s chief operating officer, where he developed a keen understanding of the company’s operations, culture, and growth strategies, the company said.

“Tim and I have worked together for many years, and his strategic insight and vision have been at the center of Prosperity’s continued success,” commented Messer. “I look forward to leading Prosperity to its next stage of growth and performance, supported by our outstanding loan officers and world-class management team and talented employees.”

Prosperity Home Mortgage is one of the nation’s largest independent mortgage banks in the US. As CEO, Messer intends to keep an innovative spirit and deliver strong client service, the company said.

“Tim’s leadership helped guide Prosperity to become a national mortgage bank expanding its licensed footprint to forty-nine jurisdictions and building a wide range of loan products,” said Gino Blefari, CEO of HomeServices of America, the parent company to Prosperity Home Mortgage. “On behalf of HomeServices, we thank Tim for his many contributions, and we wish him well as he enters this new chapter of his life.”

“Having worked closely with Justin for nearly 10 years, I know he has the skill and drive to lead Prosperity to new levels of success,” Wilson said. “He has a passion for our team, and I am excited to see the bright future that lies ahead for Prosperity under his leadership.”

“Justin brings exceptional leadership qualities to Prosperity and the HomeServices executive team, and we look forward to continuing to work with him in the months and years to come,” concluded Blefari.

