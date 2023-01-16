Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has been named one of the top franchises in the country by Franchise Business Review for the eighth straight year, earning a spot on the “Top 200 Best Franchises” list for 2023, the company has announed. The annual list is based on franchise owners’ satisfaction with their franchisor.

Franchise Business Review is a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement. 2023’s list was based on survey results from over 360 franchise brands, representing nearly 38,000 franchise owners. Weichert® franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training, support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

Weichert received favorable results from the majority of the brand’s franchise owners who participated in the survey, the company said. The highest-rated area was in the core values category, which evaluates the organization’s levels of trust, respect, honesty, and integrity. Weichert also scored well in the categories of franchisee community, leadership, and training & support, the company said.

“We are extremely honored to see the positive feedback from our Weichert franchise owners and earn a spot on this prestigious list for an eighth straight year,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. and Weichert, REALTORS®. “We pride ourselves on offering our franchisees the technology, tools, and resources needed for them to succeed, and fostering a supportive culture filled with idea-sharing and collaboration from members throughout our system.”

For more information visit https://weichertfranchise.com/.