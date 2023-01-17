There’s a lot of worry in the market right now. I hear agent after agent discouraged about rates, inventory, and buyer or seller reluctance. While this might be understandable, it’s incredibly unhelpful and, frankly, bad for business.

Instead of worrying, I suggest just getting to work. If you don’t get out there, you’ll have no chance of learning new tactics and skills for success in this market. If you worry now, you’ll have no work to do later. Don’t sit on your worries—dispel them with good, old-fashioned hard work.

People still need to move

Marriages, funerals, career moves, graduating college, or just starting fresh are all facts of life. These things don’t stop just because interest rates start to go up or because inventories start to stagnate. You may need to learn new skills or create new opportunities for clients, but the simple truth is that people need real estate whether or not the market is the most favorable it’s been in recent memory.

Why not you?

Some agent is going to succeed in this market—why can’t that be you? Get on the phones, hit the streets, work your SOI, and make deals happen. Instead of complaining or worrying about the things you can’t control, go after what you can control. Your work ethic and persistence have never been more important than they are right now.

It’s time to get to work. If you’re looking for ways to crush it in this shifting market and become the kind of agent whose business is still growing but don’t quite know where to start, check us out at workmansuccess.com. We have many free resources to help supercharge your business and focus your efforts. This market isn’t a reason to worry—it’s a reason to work harder!

