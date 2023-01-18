Mortgage applications increased 27.9% from one week earlier, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending January 13, 2023.

The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, increased 27.9% on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier.

On an unadjusted basis, the Index increased 32% compared with the previous week.

The Refinance Index increased 34% from the previous week and was 81% lower than the same week one year ago.

The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index increased 25% from one week earlier.

The unadjusted Purchase Index increased 32% compared with the previous week and was 35% lower than the same week one year ago.

The refinance share of mortgage activity increased to 31.2% of total applications from 30.7% the previous week.

The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity decreased to 6.6% of total applications.

The FHA share of total applications decreased to 13.0% from 13.4% the week prior.

The VA share of total applications decreased to 11.8% from 13.2% the week prior.

The USDA share of total applications remained unchanged at 0.6% from the week prior.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($726,200 or less) decreased to 6.23% from 6.42%, with points decreasing to 0.67 from 0.73 (including the origination fee) for 80% loan-to-value ratio (LTV) loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $726,200)decreased to 6.08% from 6.09%, with points decreasing to 0.4 from 0.66 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA decreased to 6.26% from 6.39%, with points increasing to 1.05 from 1.03 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased to 5.58% from 5.94%, with points decreasing to 0.54 from 0.62 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 5/1 ARMs decreased to 5.31% from 5.37%, with points increasing to 0.74 from 0.72 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

MBA’s take:

“Mortgage application activity rebounded strongly in the first full week of January, with both refinance and purchase activity increasing by double-digit percentages compared to last week, which included the New Year’s holiday observance,” said Mike Fratantoni, MBA’s SVP and chief economist. “Despite these gains, refinance activity remains more than 80% below last year’s pace and purchase volume remains 35% below year-ago levels.”

Added Fratantoni, “Mortgage rates are now at their lowest level since September 2022, and about a percentage point below the peak mortgage rate last fall. As we enter the beginning of the spring buying season, lower mortgage rates and more homes on the market will help affordability for first-time homebuyers.”