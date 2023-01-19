Above Left to Right: Mike Pappas and Christina Pappas

The Keyes Company, Florida’s largest independent brokerage, has announced the start of its fourth generation of leadership as the firm nears a century of operation at the forefront of the real estate industry. Christina Pappas is the new president of Keyes, after serving as vice president of operations and concluding her term as 2022 President of Florida REALTORS®.

Mike Pappas, the longtime President & CEO of Keyes, will remain in the CEO role, focusing on the statewide expansion of the firm, the company said. In a time of substantial brokerage industry consolidation, Keyes is in a strategic position to grow beyond its current footprint and within South Florida, they said.

Since joining Keyes in 2011, Christina Pappas has been instrumental in advancing the firm’s technology, marketing, critical vendor partnerships and the training and professional development of younger REALTORS®. A Cornell University graduate, Pappas also has taken on numerous industry and community leadership roles with organizations and earned many recognitions including, but not limited to:

Florida REALTORS® as the youngest president in the organization’s history

National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) liaison

United Way Young Leaders Executive Committee as current co-chair

South Florida Business Journal Influential Business Women and 40 Under 40 award winner

RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker (2018 and 2021)

As president of Keyes, Pappas is prioritizing the continued implementation of new technology and further integration of the firm’s family of services, comprising of mortgage, title, insurance and property management service lines, the company said.

“The economies of scale dictate that real estate brokerages must leverage their resources to remain competitive,” she said. “Our complementary services enable our associates to provide a true white-glove, full-service experience. The objective is to own the consumer relationship for life.”

Keyes Family of Companies reported closing out 2022 with $8.3 billion in real estate sales, and over $10 billion when including other services. That represents the firm’s second-best sales volume in 97 years of operation. The family of companies closed more than 20,000 real estate transactions last year, they stated.

The firm has remained privately owned throughout its existence, experiencing–and successfully navigating–all of South Florida’s real estate cycles since the 1920s.

“Only 3% of family-owned companies reach a fourth generation of leadership, with just 12% even reaching a third generation,” Mike Pappas said, citing Family Business Institute data. “Christina’s ascension to president of Keyes is a special moment for our family and puts us in a strong position to adapt to the industry’s evolution. She is well-suited to lead the integration of advanced technology that makes the real estate sales process more efficient and consumer-friendly, while understanding that you cannot automate a real relationship.”

For more information, visit https://www.keyes.com/.