Forbes Global Properties has added Profusion Immobilier to its invitation-only membership network, the company has announced. Founded by Louise Rémillard in 2008, Profusion is the first and largest independently owned luxury agency in Quebec, with 85-plus brokers to its name. As part of this new affiliation, the firm will exclusively represent the Forbes brand in its home province, the company said.

An entrepreneur and real estate broker for over 25 years, Rémillard is the first and only female owner of Quebec’s independent real estate brokerages, a release noted. Together with President and Agency Executive Officer Richard Beaumier, she tries to lead by example, the company said. Her strategies include mentoring agents while encouraging them to create a personal brand, and incorporating the firm’s resources into her team’s daily business to create efficiency.

“We begin our 15th anniversary with great energy, exclusively introducing Quebec to Forbes Global Properties, the most trusted and prestigious brand in the world,” said Rémillard. “Our membership allows us to represent exclusive residences in a new way through unrivaled access to potential buyers spanning more than 70 countries.”

“Quebec is a vibrant and resilient market, offering a range of exceptional properties that will resonate with global buyers,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. “We are proud to welcome Louise and the Profusion team of best-in-class local experts to Forbes Global Properties.”

As a member of Forbes’ exclusive network, Profusion will benefit from the brand’s audience of more than 140 million. Homes will be presented across Forbes and Forbes Global Properties print, digital, and social media channels with expert commentary, market data, and editorial commentary.

For more information, visit forbesglobalproperties.com.