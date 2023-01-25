MoveEasy has announced that Georgia Perez is joining their team as chief growth officer. Perez, described by the company as an industry veteran, has previously served as a broker for Windermere Real Estate and executive vice president of MoxiWorks for 11 years.

“The opportunity to work with Ven and the team at MoveEasy was too good to pass up,” said Perez. “Joining the company as chief growth officer is a great fit for my background, and it couldn’t come at a better time. With the industry concerns for home sales slowing in 2023, our clients need cost-effective ways to continue to provide services that help them solve their most pressing problem, creating and keeping customers for life. MoveEasy does not charge a monthly fee, and profit shares back to their clients. It also gives me an opportunity to work with a company with an amazing culture of kindness that’s at the forefront of helping real estate brokerages and other partners solve one of their greatest challenges–creating customers for life.”

As chief growth officer, Perez will manage business development, sales and marketing and customer success, the company stated. The goal will be to increase the adoption of MoveEasy’s home management platform and concierge service with partners across real estate and other industries.

“Everyone at MoveEasy is thrilled to welcome Georgia as a part of our team,” said Venkatesh Ganapathy, CEO and co-founder of MoveEasy. “As a long-time veteran in the technology and real estate space, her work has been instrumental in helping companies transform, grow and define a successful brand strategy. I have also personally known Georgia for a number of years and am excited to see where we can grow the company with her expertise.”

Perez’s hiring is only the latest of MoveEasy’s new recruits, all part of an ongoing growth strategy; the company claims to have doubled its revenue in 2022 and in December secured $7 million in Series A funding. Other recent hires include Major Morris as the senior vice president of Revenue (formerly managing large-scale sales and ops at TruGreen and Clearlink), Tony Lee as the director of content strategy (formerly with Meta, Shipt and RingCentral), and Shawn Woznicki as head of design (formerly with Shipt and Dwell Magazine).

“Each of these industry powerhouses brings amazing talent to help MoveEasy grow and continue to provide the highest value to the consumers and clients that count on us,” said Perez.

