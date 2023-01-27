Hubble Bisbee is the latest real estate brokerage to join the Christie’s International Real Estate network, partnering with the luxury brand as an independent agency, the company has announced. One of Maryland’s oldest real estate brokerages, Hubble Bisbee will serve as Christie’s International Real Estate’s exclusive affiliate for central and northeast Maryland, extending to Maryland’s eastern shore, as well as the entire state of Delaware, a release stated.



Hubble Bisbee was founded by L.L. Hubble in Baltimore in 1918 and has remained a leader in Baltimore real estate for more than a century. The firm is currently led by third-generation Hubble family member Karen Hubble Bisbee.



Throughout its history, Hubble Bisbee has represented many of Maryland’s most iconic properties, the company said. Homes represented by Hubble Bisbee range from legacy homes in suburban Baltimore to waterfront properties in the state’s capital Annapolis.



The affiliation with Christie’s International Real Estate offers Hubble Bisbee’s agents and clients access to increased exposure via the brand’s global referral network. Other benefits include Christie’s technology platform and its exclusive marketing partnerships.



The strategic partnership between Christie’s International Real Estate and Christie’s, which is separately owned, is of particular significance for Hubble Bisbee; Karen Hubble Bisbee’s daughter Abigail Bisbee Dean is an associate vice president in the client advisory, chairman’s office at Christie’s auction house in New York.



“As representatives of many of Maryland’s most important homes, the Christie’s International Real Estate affiliation is incredibly important to us,” said Karen Hubble Bisbee. “With best-in-class technology and marketing and an extensive referral network, the partnership offers enhanced opportunities that will greatly benefit our buyers, sellers and agents.”



“Christie’s International Real Estate is built to support the independent brokerage, and we are honored to partner with Hubble Bisbee, providing the industry’s best marketing, tools and resources as the firm embarks on this next phase of their incredible business journey,” said Chris Lim, president, Christie’s International Real Estate. “With more than 100 years of history, Hubble Bisbee’s legacy in Maryland is unmatched, and we look forward to contributing to their continued success.”



For more information, visit https://www.christies.com/home/services/real-estate/international.