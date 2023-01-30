ERA Real Estate has announced the affiliation of ERA Valley Wide Homes based in Fresno, California.

The company serves the Central San Joaquin Valley, including Fresno, Clovis and Madera and the foothills toward Yosemite, Shaver and the Giant Sequoias.

The brokerage is led by Craig Barton, who started his career in mortgage and opened his own mortgage company in 1997. Barton obtained his broker license and launched his brokerage in 2000. Today, the company has both real estate and mortgage divisions, a release stated.

“I am extremely bullish on growth in a shifting market. Now more than ever, agents need a strong value proposition from their brokerage, and I am confident that our affiliation with ERA Real Estate will attract success-minded agents,” said Craig Barton, broker/owner, of ERA Valley Wide Homes. “We are excited to leverage the impressive array of brand’s tools and technologies that will play a vital role in expanding our market share and footprint in the Central San Joaquin Valley. As a service-centered firm known for going the extra mile for our clients, we now have the capacity to offer them so much more due to our affiliation with the ERA brand. I like to say everyone wins or there’s no deal, and this is definitely a case where everyone wins.”

“Craig and his team possess a tireless entrepreneurial spirit that fuels their passion for providing clients with unparalleled expertise and service. In addition to Craig’s knowledge of the real estate and mortgage industries, his emphasis on positive company culture embodies the collaborative spirit of the ERA affiliated network,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. “Under Craig’s leadership, ERA Valley Wide Homes is poised for achieving its business goals as the team takes advantage of the ERA® brand’s many lead generation, business consulting and marketing resources. We are excited to support his continued success as part of Team ERA.”

Located between San Francisco and Los Angeles, Fresno is the fifth-largest city in California and has one of the lowest living costs in the state, the company noted. The region attracts many young professionals, families looking to relocate, as well as retirees. According to realtor.com®, the median home list price in Fresno, Calif., is $389,000.

For more information, visit https://www.era.com/.