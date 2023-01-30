JPAR®–Real Estate has announced the company was recently named a Top Franchise for 2023 by Franchise Business Review. This is the 18 th annual ranking of the 200 best franchise opportunities as rated by franchise business owners. The annual Franchisee Satisfaction Awards is North America’s only program honoring franchise brands for excellence in achieving franchisee satisfaction.

“We are honored to receive this recognition as it continues to demonstrate that JPAR® is delivering on our commitment to being a one-stop, final destination brokerage where top producers can network and support each other in achieving their growth goals,” said Laura O’Connor, president and COO, JPAR® Franchising. “Our model empowers our brokers and sales professionals with a flat-fee, capped rate that puts more money in their pockets while providing a culture of empowerment through best-in-class training and technology.”

The company said JPAR®–Real Estate franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training, support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity. JPAR®–Real Estate survey data showed the following:

JPAR®–Real Estate is a top recession-proof franchise;

A top franchise for its culture, profitability, and innovation;

87% of franchisees agree senior management encourages a strong team culture and cares about their success;

96% of franchisees enjoy operating their business and being part of the organization;

100% of franchisees are likely to recommend JPAR® to others.

“Franchisee satisfaction levels hit an all-time high last year despite the pandemic, and we are pleased to report that our 2023 research shows satisfaction has remained sky high,” said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. “As an independent research firm, Franchise Business Review is committed to helping prospective franchisees get an objective view of the best franchise opportunities.”

“We never stop innovating,” said Chastity Davenport, senior vice president, JPAR® Franchising. “Our +JPAR® model is the ideal solution for existing broker/owners seeking a low-cost way to access a full stack of technology, marketing and support while maintaining their own local branding.”

For more information, visit franchise.jpar.com.