Ahead of its 10-year anniversary, global real estate brokerage franchise network, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, has unveiled a new look. Celebrating the success of the past decade and expansion to more than 12 countries, 1,500 offices, and 55,000 real estate professionals, a bold, modern design paired with sophisticated and vibrant colors bring a refreshed new identity to a brand founded on the principles of trust, stability, integrity, and longevity, the company stated.



“Our refreshed look pays respect to our past and our core foundations of who we are as a brand and perfectly positions us for the exciting future ahead,” said Christy Budnick, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “We are a brand that stands apart due to our guiding principles and commitment to excellence, and this contemporary new design aligns with our goals as we celebrate our 10-year anniversary later this year and begin a new decade in a pivotal time for real estate companies.”



The company said the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices style evolution is centered on the needs of real estate professionals working within a business that is driven both digitally and with an emphasis on personal connections and relationships. A striking new brand logo, refreshed color palette, and modern typography will be showcased throughout the world and via the millions of marketing pieces, digital impressions, and brand awareness campaigns generated each year and proudly displayed on company and agent websites, yard signs, marketing collateral and more.



“The refresh of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand was a thoughtful and strategic undertaking that was executed with care and consideration,” said Wendy Durand, SVP, Global Marketing and Communications. “The re-envisioned identity will live beautifully in digital and traditional marketing spaces and incorporates an invigorated collection of colors and designs. Of course, we made sure to include Cabernet—our iconic hue that is distinguishable the world over.”



The company also announced that the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Luxury Collection also revealed a new look today. Luxury Collection Specialists comprise an exclusive group of real estate professionals and an unparalleled portfolio of the most magnificent properties around the globe, the company said. Designed to personify the qualities Luxury Collection Specialists conduct their business with, the new look of luxury is contemporary, yet classic, and always refined, said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.



“The new chapter for the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Luxury Collection had to reflect the high quality of properties and the unparalleled level of innovation and sophistication our Luxury Collection Specialists bring to their work every day,” said Laura Stace, VP, Global Luxury Marketing and Communications. “I am so proud to unveil an elegant new look for the collection as our specialists continue to raise the bar in the industry and provide expert service for those seeking or selling luxury homes. This initiative as whole has been a true testament to the strength and creativity to all at the global headquarters—working together for our incredible network.”



Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices said the company and franchisees will incorporate the refresh look and feel in a phased approach with the environment and economics being important considerations of a project of this magnitude and scale.



To view the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices new look and for more information, visit: www.bhhs.com/refresh.