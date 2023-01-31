The National Association of REALTORS® has announced Marki Lemons Ryhal as the new host of its popular podcast, Drive With NAR. Lemons Ryhal is a REALTOR® with Exit Strategy Realty in Chicago.

“As we evolve the Drive With NAR podcast channel, we are thrilled to have Marki join our REALTOR®-to-REALTOR® series,” said Jennifer Hajigeorgiou, NAR’s director of content strategy. “She will bring her vibrant personality and unique perspective to discuss the tools and techniques that have helped others excel in their jobs. It’s a must-listen for anyone looking to stay informed and ahead of the curve.”

Lemons Ryhal is a nationally renowned keynote speaker and experienced educator, the company said. She has taught more than 500,000 students over the past 15 years and has written more than 100 real estate classes for continuing education credit.

“I am beyond excited to be the new host of Drive With NAR,” said Lemons Ryhal. “I can’t wait to have conversations with REALTORS® from all across the country to get a pulse on the real estate market and share these valuable insights with our listeners.”

Drive With NAR is a monthly podcast that covers a wide range of topics relevant to real estate professionals, including sales strategies, resources and industry tools that Realtors® use to steer their business forward.

The first episode hosted by Lemons Ryhal will be released Monday, February 6. The show can be found on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

For more information, visit https://www.nar.realtor/.