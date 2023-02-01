RISMedia has announced its 2023 list of more than 310 Real Estate Newsmakers, a dynamic group of individuals whose resilience and innovation were imperative to survive 2022’s precipitous shift in market conditions. What’s more, despite the many challenges and obstacles suddenly thrown in their path, many found ways to not just survive but thrive. Our 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers are a shining example of not letting market conditions dictate the future, but taking control of your own story instead. In RISMedia’s sixth annual Real Estate Newsmakers showcase, we spotlight some of the industry’s most dynamic individuals for their accomplishments and contributions to the consumers and communities they serve.

RISMedia’s 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers are showcased in the February 2023 issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine and in an online directory on RISMedia.com, in the following categories: Influencers, Trailblazers, Futurists, Achievers, Crusaders and Luminaries.

Additionally, within the 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers, RISMedia announced its sixth-annual Hall of Fame Newsmakers:

Mary Lee Blaylock , Senior Vice President, HomeServices of America

Art Carter , CEO, CRMLS

Bess Freedman , CEO, Brown Harris Stevens

Howard “Hoddy” Hanna , Chairman, Hanna Holdings, Inc.

Tim Milam , CEO, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Realty

Charles Oppler , CEO, Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty

William Raveis , Founder, Chairman and CEO, William Raveis Real Estate

Leslie Rouda Smith , REALTOR® Broker Associate, Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate.

RISMedia will once again celebrate and honor its 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers and induct this year’s Hall of Fame members during its annual Real Estate Newsmakers Reception & Dinner, this year being held in conjunction with the 2023 CEO & Leadership Exchange on Sept. 6, 2023, at the historic Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.

“It’s always so inspiring to see the incredible accomplishments of so many real estate professionals around the country and this year’s group of 2023 Newsmakers takes that concept to a whole new level,” said John Featherston, founder, president and CEO of RISMedia. “From the creativity and innovation being implemented through our changing times, to industry records being broken, to the wonderful charitable work being done across the nation, we continue to be amazed by the ingenuity and success of these real estate professionals, over 300 of whom we are honoring on our sixth year of publishing Real Estate Newsmakers.”

“We are so proud every year to recognize the hard work, dedication and determination of these finest industry professionals, who went above and beyond in 2022 amid the challenges and opportunities of this historic market. Join us in celebrating their hard-earned recognition,” Featherston added.

Below are just a few of 2023’s more than 310 Real Estate Newsmakers, highlighted by category:

Achievers

Ennis Antoine, Managing Broker, Compass GA

Chao Cheng-Shorland, CEO, ShelterZoom

Deann Golden, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

Anthony Lamacchia, Broker/Owner and CEO, Lamacchia Realty

Crusaders

Tami Bonnell, Co-Chair, EXIT Realty Corp. International

Marc Gould, SVP, Member Development, National Association of REALTORS®

Mark Pessin, Chief Learning Officer, Realty ONE Group|

Teresa Palacios Smith, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, HomeServices of America, Inc.

Futurists

Mark Choey, Founder and CEO, HighNote

Andy Florance, Founder and CEO, CoStar Group

Amy Lessinger, Senior Vice President, Region Development, RE/MAX, LLC

Matt Widdows, CEO and Founder, HomeSmart

Influencers

Brian Buffini, Founder and Chairman, Buffini & Company

Wendy Forsythe, President, Compass – California and Hawaii

Bondilyn Jolly, CEO, b.collective

Kymber Menkiti, Regional Director & Divisional Leader, Keller Williams Realty International

Luminaries

Nick Bailey, President and CEO, RE/MAX, LLC

Paul Boomsma, CEO, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World

Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Expansion Brands, Anywhere Real Estate

Brian Donnellan, President & CEO, Bright MLS

Trailblazers

Nicole Beauchamp, Global Real Estate Advisor & Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker, Engel & Volkers New York Real Estate, LLC

Morgan Carey, CEO, Real Estate Webmasters

Dionna Hall, CEO, BeachesMLS and Broward, Palm Beaches and St. Lucie REALTORS®

Sajag Patel, COO, Keller Williams Realty International

For consideration for the 2024 Real Estate Newsmakers, please email nominations to editorial@rismedia.com. Official online nominations will open this spring.