Those seeking a new career path in real estate in Pennsylvania have a new flexible learning option for a career with consistent market demand: The CE Shop is now offering an interactive, flexible, live online 75-hour Pennsylvania Real Estate Salesperson Pre-License Course with self-paced delivery, the firm has announced.

The company shared that students can choose to complete the course entirely through the company’s self-paced delivery method, attend live online (synchronous), instructor-led courses, self-paced online (asynchronous), or utilize a combination of both learning methods.

Both versions of the course are totally parallel to one another, and they’re split into sections, so that students can even choose to take some sections of the course synchronously and other parts asynchronously without missing a beat, the company shared. If treated like a 40-hour work week, the education to become a real estate agent in Pennsylvania can be completed swiftly so you can move on with your new real estate career.

The CE Shop teaches through interaction, which is proven to be a far more effective method of learning than simply reading a boring PDF. The company uses a proprietary content delivery platform, which makes it easy for students to engage with the content needed to grow their business, as well as become a valuable asset to a brokerage. This proprietary learning model and delivery platform has helped students maintain a 91% National Pass Rate.

While many factors influence the annual salary of a real estate agent, according to Indeed.com, full-time Pennsylvania real estate agents can average $70k/year and have a lifetime of tools from The CE Shop to grow your knowledge and potential income, the company said. The CE Shop also offers additional certifications like Mortgage Loan Origination and Home Inspection to round out your artillery of professional success tools.

For more information, visit https://www.theceshop.com/.