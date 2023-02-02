Second Century Ventures, NAR’s strategic investment arm, announced that eight companies have been accepted into its 2023 REACH Australia program. Now entering its fourth year in Australia, the REACH growth program is designed to help technology companies scale their growth and make a lasting impact across real estate communities worldwide.

The companies selected for the 2023 Australia program were handpicked for their technologies and potential to impact the real estate industry. Offerings include automated listing descriptions and transparency in the offer management process. They are set to kick off on March 12, 2023, in Brisbane with a conference hosted by REACH Australia.

The eight companies accepted to the REACH Australia 2023 program are as follows:

Sensor Global : The patent owners of a home/facility sensor that automatically checks itself backed by monitoring software.

Liz : An app designed to assist tenants with fiscal responsibility and shared payment scenarios.

QuantPS : An optimization engine that helps banks and their customers sell distressed residential property for more, faster.

Tapi : The property care platform for residential property managers to better report, track and plan maintenance and repairs.

ListAssist.ai : Artificial intelligence automating the writing of listing descriptions for the sale and lease of residential properties.

MarketBuy.com.au : Bringing transparency and communication to the offer management process in residential real estate.

Realtime Conveyancer : A breakthrough end-to-end software as a service (SaaS) solution built by practitioners to empower conveyancers and lawyers to execute faster, safer and smoother property settlements for the benefit of all parties.

Properti.ai : An online platform that automates real estate social media marketing by creating, posting and promoting brand video and image creatives.

“We are delighted to be welcoming these new innovators to the property community,” said Peter Schravemade, managing partner, REACH Australia. “This portfolio has demonstrated tremendous relevance and innovation to the global real estate industry, and we are excited about the growth 2023 will bring.”

For more information, visit https://nar-reach.com/.