Minimalism, a trend that’s gained traction in recent years, has many benefits from both a wellbeing perspective and an environmental standpoint. But aside from the personal choice of whether this is the lifestyle for you, where you live can make it easier or downright difficult to stick to your decision to go small.

RentCafe’s latest report ranked 96 cities – those with populations of over 200K – to see the top 10 that best support the adoption of a minimalist lifestyle. The cities were ranked on aspects such as home sizes, electricity bills, use of eco-friendly practices, natural landscapes, and google searches related to minimalism.

The report found that Salt Lake City, Utah, emerged as the best city for minimalists. The city was propelled to the top by a combination of factors including the strongest interest in minimalism in the country based on Google searches, an active biking scene, easy access to small-home living and a rapidly growing public transit network. Biking to work is also very popular in Salt Lake City, while the commute time, at under 18 minutes, is the third shortest among the country’s major cities. The relatively low electricity bills, the large population working from home – roughly 25% – and a high share of people who walk to work only add to the city’s friendliness toward a lifestyle that reduces extra consumption of resources.

Key highlights:

Arlington, Virginia, also presents a great set of amenities that facilitate a minimalist lifestyle. The work-from-home scene is particularly strong in Arlington, limiting the need for office clothes and accessories, and only 38% of residents use their car for daily commutes. Almost 69% of the local housing stock is made up of two bedrooms or less. Plus, with 766 sq ft of park space per capita, Arlington residents can exercise outdoors as much as they wish.

Minnesota’s St. Paul ranks third in the country in terms of suitability for a minimalist lifestyle. The city performs well for metrics such as public transportation, walkability, and commute times. St. Paul offers great park space per capita–787 sq ft–which also results in better air quality. Plus, 55% of homes have two bedrooms or less.

Madison, Wisconsin, ranks as the fourth-best city for minimalists–and its walkability and biking infrastructure are among the strongest attributes working in its favor. Almost 3% of Madison residents go to work by bike, and an additional 8% walk to their jobs. The commute time is under 19 minutes, while more than half of the homes in the city have two bedrooms or less. Public parks are plentiful–the city’s residents enjoy 887 sq ft of park space per capita.

Atlanta, Georgia, lands the fifth spot. Almost 40% of the employees residing here are working from home. And, speaking of getting to work, the average commute time in Atlanta is around 25 minutes, while about half of its residents make do without a car on a daily basis. Finding a cozy home shouldn’t be an issue either: 60% of the homes in the city have two bedrooms or fewer.

Sixth is Minneapolis, Minnesota, and like its counterpart St. Paul the city also performs well for metrics such as public transportation, walkability, and commute times. The city has 631 sq ft of park space per capita, and 62% of homes have two bedrooms or less.

New Orleans, Louisiana, ranks 7th, with cost of living and the weather working on its side. Temperatures in New Orleans tend to be moderate (between 60- and 80-degrees Fahrenheit) allowing people to be outdoors and keep their AC and heating systems shut down for a good portion of the year. At around $102, the monthly average electricity bill is the second cheapest. And, even if working from home is not yet widespread, the commute is a reasonable 22 minutes.

Des Moines, Iowa, should definitely be on the moving home radar for those seeking a favorable setting for a minimalist lifestyle, ranking in eighth. The commute time here stands at a more than reasonable 18.7 minutes, and the average monthly electricity bill, of around $135. Des Moines excels in terms of public parks, with an impressive 1,385 sq ft of space per capita.

Ninth falls Durham, North Carolina. Working from home is definitely a popular option here, and even when this is not possible, the daily commute time is under 22 minutes. About 45% of the local housing inventory consists of small homes. The 22-mile-long American Tobacco Trail is a great spot for hiking and biking. The Duke Forest and the spectacular neo-Gothic campus of Duke University are ideal for leisurely strolls as well.

Richmond, Virginia, ranks 10th nationally, due to solid scores across the board in terms of public transportation, walkability, commute time, and work from home opportunities. More than half of the houses in Richmond have 2 bedrooms or less, and the residents show a high intent toward minimalism, based on Google searches.

Major takeaway:

“While the US is experiencing significantly higher interest rates, inflation and job layoffs, overall, the economy is stronger than in most countries globally,” said Doug Ressler, Business Intelligence Manager at Yardi Matrix. “Americans are likely to seek more leisure time and lifestyle changes due to reduced spatial needs in housing units which will also allow for an economic advantage in their housing costs.”

“Living a staunch minimalist lifestyle might not be for everyone – however, it definitely pays off to take some of its principles to heart,” Maria Gatea, a real estate and lifestyle editor for Yardi and author of the report. “Reducing the amount of stuff you own, focusing on practical living and finding ways to enjoy your free time without spending money sets you up for better financial and mental health. And, considering the current global challenges we are facing related to the availability of various natural resources, living a simpler, less consumerism-oriented lifestyle might be just what we all need.”

Mia Danielle, a home organizing influencer, commented that “Whereas minimalism may have started out as somewhat of a millennial interest, today it appeals to a broader demographic of people with a common interest in conscientious living and productivity.”

“You likely don’t need as much as you think you do. In truth, most of us don’t even want as much as we think we do – it’s more a matter of adhering to our personal status quo. A practice of letting go often proves to be a cathartic and surprising experience of realizing what you truly need and want in your space and in your life,” continued Danielle. “A minimalist lifestyle isn’t a decor trend but a solution to many of today’s top concerns, including environmental and social issues. Conscious consumption aids in financial health and reduced waste while living with less clutter offers relief from overwhelm caused by the typically busy and over-stimulated lifestyle.”

For the full report, click here.