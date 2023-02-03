ERA Key Realty Services of Northbridge, Massachusetts has announced that Donna Flannery, a long-time agent in the Spencer, Massachusetts office, has been nominated for the prestigious Jim Jackson Memorial Service Award for Customer Satisfaction.



The award recognizes the top agent, team or company in all of ERA Real Estate for providing the best customer service. The ERA Franchise System has more than 2,400 agencies and more than 30,000 agents worldwide, a release noted.

Flannery has received numerous awards for her sales and community service. She has sold more than 1,000 homes during her 30-year career in real estate. She was one of four national finalists for the Jim Jackson award in 1999.

“Donna has been among our top agents for many years,” according to ERA Key President and COO Cheryl Eidinger-Taylor. “She has an outstanding record of serving her clients and contributing to her community. She is very deserving of the Jim Jackson award.”

The company said that Flannery consistently finishes among the top 10 agents in sales for ERA Key, which has more than 350 agents, and several times she has led the agency for the number of transactions closed. She is regularly named to the Leader’s Circle, which includes agents who have sold at least 65 units or total volume of at least $10 million for the year.

Flannery worked for four years as the MLS supervisor for the Greater Worcester Board of REALTORS® before pursuing her license to sell real estate. She became a REALTOR® in 1992 at the former Hometown Real Estate and was named Rookie of the Year. She was her office’s top-selling agent from 1993 through 1998, finishing each year with the highest number of closed transactions and the dollar volume of homes sold, the company said.

In 2007, she was the ERA Boston Broker Council Agent of the Year, with the highest dollar volume for homes sold and the largest number of transactions from more than 800 agents. In 2009, she again achieved the highest dollar volume and finished second for number of closed transactions. Flannery also received the REALTOR® Association of Central Massachusetts’ (RACM) 2020 Emerald Top Producer Award.

In 2014, Flannery received the Town of Spencer Meritorious Public Service Award and in 2016 she received ERA Key’s Circle of Light Award-for exceptional volunteerism for the needy in the community. She was named Spencer Exchange Club Citizen of the Year in 2007 for her volunteer work in the community.

She is a past president and director of the Spencer Exchange Club and she has been a coordinator of Spencer Toys for Kids since 2004. She is a member of the Spencer Housing Authority and served as cooperator at Spencer Savings Bank.

She served as a director and vice president of the Worcester Regional Association of REALTORS® and as an alternate director of the Massachusetts Association of REALTORS®. She is certified as an Accredited Buyer Broker and is continuing her education to achieve the Graduate, REALTOR® Institute (GRI) designation, as well as requirements to become a mediation officer for the Massachusetts Association of REALTORS®.

