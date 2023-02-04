We travel to sunny Boca Raton to check out a waterfront oasis designed for the entertainer at heart.

Property Highlights:

Location: Boca Raton, Florida

Listing Price: $41.5 million

Features: 0.82-acre estate with eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Added Appeal: Outdoor amenities including a pool, hot tub, cabana, multiple patios and a boat lift plus a guesthouse connected by a breezeway.

Florida’s Gold Coast has always been synonymous with “golden” real estate opportunities on account of its sprawling beaches and exciting social landscape. Recently hitting the market in Boca Raton is an estate worthy of such commendations—a waterfront oasis with all the bells and whistles you might expect in a lush resort.

The Carpenter Estate, at 2408 E Maya Palm Drive, boasts 261 feet of frontage on the Intracoastal Waterway and is the most expensive home listed for sale in the city. Built in 1964, the home was owned by civic activist and philanthropist Patti Carpenter and her husband, William, a stock market and real estate investor, up until 2022. The Hamptons farmhouse-inspired home, which spans just under 10,000 square feet, is a naturalist architectural beauty. Its interior decor is a pristine-white pelagic concept with ceilings stretching roughly 12 feet high, a marble fireplace in the living room and white marble floors.

RISMedia spoke to Carmen N. D’Angelo Jr., co-lister and broker/co-owner of Premier Estate Properties, who shared the specific marketing assets being used to sell the property, how they’re targeting prospective buyers and current market trends in the luxury sector.

Joey Macari: What makes this a Great Space?

Carmen N. D’Angelo Jr.: Palm Beach Architect Byron Simonson designed the home in 1964 with the intention of entertaining. The estate includes a sprawling main house clocking in at 9,962 square feet, a guest/carriage house and a large pool situated by an entertaining pavilion that’s equipped with a bar. Sitting on two and half lots, the property is rare.

JM: How are you targeting fully vetted buyers for this estate?

CND’A: Our marketing and advertising reach has focused on the Forbes 400 list, as well as high-net-worth individuals and overseas buyers.

JM: How does the Hamptons farmhouse-inspired design boast added appeal for prospective buyers in your region?

CND’A: That style of architecture is rare to the area, as South Florida is home to many Mediterranean- and Spanish-style homes. Modern farmhouse is the hottest architecture style in the U.S. right now, and many star architects have implemented this style in their design. It has the Brunello Cucinelli effect: casual elegance, relaxed luxury and easy to live in.

JM: What type of customized marketing strategy are you using to sell this property?

CND’A: We’ve been relying on a dual strategy that involves our internal marketing team and an external public relations agency to ensure we are reaching our target buyers. Additionally, the property requires a certain type of clientele, so we’ve been meticulous about reaching that buyer through various media opportunities that include The Wall Street Journal, Mansion Global and Luxury Portfolio International.

JM: How would you describe the luxury real estate market in the U.S. today in terms of trends and challenges?

CND’A: The luxury real estate market has experienced a slight pullback since many buyers have already purchased second, third and even fourth homes. Trophy properties, like the Carpenter Estate, are always in demand due to the fact that they’re only available once every 40 years.

JM: How has the evolution of online marketing impacted the luxury real estate market?

CND’A: Not only has online marketing allowed us to reach a broader audience, it has also allowed us to reach our core target market in ways that we weren’t able to prior. There was a boom following the pandemic, as we sold several large estates via FaceTime, which has become the ultimate tool for viewing estates from anywhere in the world.

