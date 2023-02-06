If it’s true that we’re only as strong as our weakest link, then having a superior team is essential. That’s especially true in today’s competitive landscape, where recruiting reliable, motivated agents is crucial for any good brokerage.

In the new year, here’s how to be successful in finding (and securing) top talent:

Be seen. Just like companies can’t forgo marketing in the hopes that customers will find them, the same is true for great candidates—you’ve gotta go where they are.

For licensed and in-school candidates, place ads on sites like ZipRecruiter or Indeed. It all comes down to targeting. Pointing candidates toward an effective licensing school and staying in touch throughout their education journey ensures a future interview once they receive licensure.

For younger candidates, ask local community colleges to conduct a presentation on your brokerage to their classes. You never know what entrepreneurial minds might be in the audience.

Speak their language. We’re working in an unprecedented era of shifting employment patterns and preferences. Staying abreast of current workplace expectations is key when attracting younger agents seeking longevity in their real estate careers.

If a more flexible workday speaks to peoples’ needs, highlight that in your messaging. If ownership of one’s career is paramount, focus on the ability to leverage a candidate’s social media platform to carve their niche. In today’s digital-first landscape, audience’s interests are knowable, measurable and clear. We need to listen to what they’re telling us.

Make your search inclusive. The need for greater diversity in the industry is no secret. People want to work in an inclusive, supportive environment. Just as today’s buyer and seller pool doesn’t look the way it did 15 years ago, neither does the pool of potential agents.

Be more intentional in your language, messaging and actions to ensure quality candidates feel seen, supported, respected and valued. “Representation” isn’t just a buzzword; it’s a necessity.

Provide better incentives. Investing in your agents leads to better retention. The average tenure at a brokerage is five years, so finding agents who genuinely seek longevity means no more daunting searches for other loyal talent. Incentivizing should take two paths: Hold onto the quality folks you do have. Consider offering alternate compensation tracks to top-producing agents. Because they likely negotiated their commission prior to demonstrating real value, you don’t want them getting lured elsewhere through more appealing financial terms. To offset this risk, consider creating a tiered commission structure or offering an initial signing bonus. Make licensing and brokerage placement more streamlined. Colibri Real Estate provides a turnkey solution that offers new recruits courses at a discounted rate. Tools like these go a long way toward investing in smart candidates.

In 2023, secure and retain the agents you were meant to have through these simple steps.

For more information, visit https://www.colibrirealestate.com.