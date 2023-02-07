It’s already the first quarter of 2023, and if you’re like many agents, you vowed to make this year different…until:

Interest rates rose

Bad weather impacted your plans

You just plain lost your way

It’s easy to derail. That slick, strategic business plan and all those good intentions you made back in October can fall by the wayside the minute you start putting out fires and dealing with a hectic schedule. You may be busy but not productive.

The key to staying productive is having a well-planned week to keep you focused on dollar-productive activities. Using tools such as My Perfect Week and Daily Success Habit Tracker will help you discover open time in your schedule that can be targeted for dollar-productive activities.

Another way you may be sabotaging your productivity is by falling into the “I can do it myself” mindset in an effort to save time and money. Not only are you not saving time, but you are severely reducing your income potential.

Here is a sample week to keep you profitable and productive:

Monday: Identify new inventory and plan strategic open house activities, including private sneak-peek invites to 40 homes in the vicinity of a new listing.

Tuesday: Reserve an hour for face-to-face activities with your MVPs/Top 50. Deploy a strategy to intentionally connect with each person once a month for a year.

Wednesday: Block out an hour to prospect with your team. Hold a short business meeting prior to your prospecting hour to keep everyone focused on their short-term goals.

Thursday: Schedule another round of contacting, but this time focus on your past clients, strategic partners or sphere of influence. Reach out and see how you can be of service to your ancillary service providers like HVAC, insurance, landscaping, contractors and painters.

Friday: Prep for your open house, follow up with B or C leads (anyone who is 30 – 90 days from deciding to buy or sell).

Saturday: Take care of open house, showings, etc.

Sunday: Reserve for family, friends, relaxation and self-care.

Every day it is up to you to control your time and energy. When you are deliberate with your focus and intention to build your business with purposeful prospecting, you are on track to meet or exceed your income goals.

For a free 30-day plan, and other success tools, visit: https://workmansuccess.com/resources.

For more information, visit TerriMurphy.com or email terri@TerriMurphy.com.