The Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® (HGAR) has announced that it has inaugurated its 2023 president, Tony L. D’Anzica of Dynamax Realty NYC Inc. in Manhattan. The inauguration was held at Marina Del Rey in the Bronx.

D’Anzica began his career in 1997 at the New York City real estate law firm Borah, Goldstein, Altschuler, Nahins & Goidel. In 2006, he became a licensed real estate broker and joined the former Manhattan Association of REALTORS® (MANAR). In 2010, D’Anzica became a MANAR Director and six years later, he was elected President of MANAR. That same year, in 2016, he successfully spearheaded the merger of MANAR with the HGAR. With the merger complete, he joined the Board of HGAR in 2017 as the Regional Director for Manhattan, a release stated.

Since then, D’Anzica has served on multiple HGAR committees, including as co-chair of HGAR’s Global Business Council. D’Anzica was responsible for expanding the annual Global Real Estate Summit from a collaboration between two local REALTOR ® Associations to an international event partnering with 11 REALTOR® associations, including NAR and the Canadian Real Estate Association.

In addition to his role as HGAR president, D’Anzica serves as a director for both the National Association of REALTORS® and the New York State Association of REALTORS®.

HGAR also inaugurated their 2023 executive officers installed at the event. The professionals appointed to these positions:

Carmen Bauman of Green Grass Real Estate Corp. in Bronxville as president-elect.

Joseph Lippolis of BHHS Rivertowns Real Estate in Peekskill as treasurer.

Vlora Sejdi of Keller Williams New York Realty in White Plains as secretary.

Anthony Domathoti of Exit Realty Premium in the Bronx as immediate past president.

Crystal Hawkins-Syska of Keller Williams New York Realty in White Plains as previous past president.

New regional directors include:

Joseph Cosentino of Morris Park Realty Group in the Bronx as Bronx County regional director.

Carole McCann of Hudson Heritage Realty in Washingtonville as Orange County regional director.

Lee Presser of Exp Realty NYC in Manhattan as New York County regional director.

Roberta Bangs of Howard Hanna Rand in New City as Rockland County regional director.

Aaron Velez of Houlihan Lawrence in Somers as Putnam County Regional director.

Roseann Paggiotta of Exp Realty in White Plains as Westchester County regional director.

The additional HGAR 2023 Directors installed include:

Layla Boyles of Century 21 Realty Center, Monroe

Emran Bhuiyan of Exit Realty Premium, Bronx

Rey Hollingsworth Falu of Hollingsworth Real Estate Group, White Plains

Mackenzie Forsberg of Genesis Realty Group LLC, Bronx

Ron Garafalo of John J. Lease Realtors Inc., Middletown

Joseph Houlihan of Houlihan & O’Malley Real Estate Services, Bronxville

Ismail Kolya of Exp Realty, White Plains

Diane Mitchell of Wright Bros Realty Estate Inc., Nyack

Timothy Mullowney of Zillow Inc., Manhattan

Darin (Nan) Palumbo of Green Grass Real Estate Corp., Bronxville

Brian Phillips of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Bronx

Anthony Ruperto of J. Philip Real Estate, LLC, Briarcliff

Christina Stevens of Laujel Realty Corp., Bronx

Maryann Tercasio, Howard Hanna Rand Realty, Central Valley

Cheryl Williams of Corcoran Legends Realty, Tarrytown

“We were so excited to host this year’s Installation Gala in the Bronx, which became part of HGAR in 2021”, said Jana Currier, Interim CEO and COO. “Our Association is proud to welcome Tony as our 2023 President as well as our 2023 Board of Directors in their new roles this year. We look forward to working with them all.”

For more information, visit https://www.hgar.com/.