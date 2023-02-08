Forbes Global Properties has announced UK-based brokerage Chestertons as the newest member of its business network. Established in 1805, and today owned by chairman Salah Mussa, Chestertons will exclusively represent the Forbes Global Properties brand in its home city of London.

Chestertons has one of London’s largest office networks with nearly 600 employees, the company said. The firm offers a wide range of services for the successful purchase, sale, rental, and management of London homes and investment properties. Their work has earned them numerous accolades, including Large Lettings Agency of the Year and a Silver award for Large Estate Agency of the Year.

“It is a distinct honor to welcome Chestertons to the Forbes Global Properties network,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. “A market leader for more than 200 years, Chestertons is widely recognized as a forward-thinking company that is unwavering in its commitment to the delivery of extraordinary service by a team of best-in-class local experts.”

Forbes Global Properties is now represented by approximately 13,600 real estate agents across 22 countries in more than 450 locations. Chestertons’ presence will be amplified by direct access to Forbes’ audience of more than 140 million.

“Like Chestertons, Forbes is a highly respected and well-established brand which hundreds of thousands of people all over the world have grown to trust,” said Mussa. “I am delighted that Chestertons is now a part of this unique network and welcome the Forbes brand to London.

“Our membership with Forbes Global Properties will undoubtedly provide real benefits to Chestertons’ clients,” added John Ennis, Chestertons’ CEO. “London has long been a global market and having an international platform enables us to get our clients’ properties the right exposure and deliver them the best results. Supplementing Chestertons’ network, this exciting new partnership further increases our international presence.”

Chestertons listings will be presented across Forbes and Forbes Global Properties print, digital, and social media channels with editorial, commentary and market data.

For more information, visit https://www.forbesglobalproperties.com/.