Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has announced that the company achieved $1.6 billion sales volume in 2022. The brokerage celebrated this milestone at its Annual Awards celebration, where its REALTORS® and teams were also bestowed with honors for their work. The event, which hosted hundreds of real estate professionals, was hosted at St. Johns Golf and Country Club in St. Augustine, Florida.

“Our REALTORS®, managers and support team members are dedicated industry leaders and professionals with an enduring commitment to their clients, the community and our company, and I’m so appreciative of their loyalty and their contributions to our success,” said Ann King, president of the company.

The top company award winners include:

REALTOR® Allison Steilberg of the Avondale office led the company as the Top Producer with $44.4 million in closed volume.

REALTOR® Anita Vining of the San Marco office was honored as the company’s Top Listing Agent with 28.5 listings, the Top Transaction Agent with 122 transactions and the Top Sales Agent with 54 sales.

The O’Steen Group of the Avondale office was recognized as the Top Producing Team (volume) with $36.8 million in closed volume.

The Ricci Group of the St. Augustine office was named the Top Listing Team with 20 listings, the Top Transaction Team with 100 transactions and the Top Sales Team with 47 sales.

REALTOR® Sharon Dennis of the Ponte Vedra/Nocatee office was named Rookie of the Year with 7 closed units and $10.9 million in closed volume.

The Ponte Vedra/Nocatee office , under the leadership of Holly Hayes, received the Top Office/Chairman’s Cup award, which recognizes success in categories including client feedback, selecting talent, listing sides, closed sides, per person productivity, closed volume and profitability.

“I am incredibly proud to work with the best REALTORS® and team in the business,” said Linda Sherrer, chairman and founder of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty. “Our Forever Agents can provide you with the best information and guidance about today’s market.”

For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty, visit www.FloridaNetworkRealty.com.