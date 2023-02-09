Joe Sisneros, an Arizona real estate broker and property-management expert, has moved his brokerage to the RE/MAX brand, RE/MAX has announced. Now operating as RE/MAX Elite, the office, formerly known as JS Real Estate, will continue to serve both property owners and tenants throughout Maricopa County with an enhanced suite of tools and marketing services.

“The housing market is in a rebalance and I knew aligning with RE/MAX was the best way to keep my office’s edge,” said Sisneros. “Inventory is increasing month over month, but sales continue to level out and that made affiliating with the company that leads the industry in brand awareness very important. As consumers navigate the market they’re going to look for a trusted brand and experienced agents. We’ve always had experienced agents, now we have the brand recognition, too.”

Sisneros, who has been a full-time REALTOR® since 2005 and designated broker for eight years, shared that he opened JS Real Estate in 2012. As a previous RE/MAX agent himself, Sisneros says his experience with the brand and strong recommendations from RE/MAX colleagues solidified his decision to make a move. 20 of his agents will be making the move alongside him.

“The RE/MAX suite of marketing tools for homes has never been better, and leading industry technology will help streamline the real estate process for my agents’ clients,” added Sisneros. “I’m proud to join a brand with a proven track record of productivity and look forward to growing my roster of experienced agents.”

