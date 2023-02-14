The REALTORS® Relief Foundation announced its 2023 fundraising campaign. The annual initiative aims to raise $5 million in 2023 to provide housing relief to victims of hurricanes, floods, wildfires and other disasters.

“The 2023 campaign is a proactive effort to ensure support is readily available when disaster strikes,” said RRF President Mike McGrew. “We are honored to launch this campaign and make a positive impact on the lives of those who need it most. Disaster knows no end, and REALTORS® are here to help the public.”

The National Association of REALTORS® shared that RRF has played a significant role providing aid in the aftermath of recent tragedies across the U.S. Over the past two years, the foundation granted over $9 million to 30 communities impacted by disasters, helping more than 2,000 families with their housing needs.

“American real estate has always been a strong and resilient community, and we believe that we have a responsibility to give back and help those in need,” said NAR President Kenny Parcell, broker-owner of Equity Real Estate Utah. “It’s inspiring to see REALTORS® step up to provide hope and make a difference when others need assistance.”

The campaign has already received early support, the company stated, including a $500,000 donation from NAR Family of Brands–Second Century Ventures, SentriLock LLC, REALTORS® Information Network, Center for REALTOR® Development, and Realtors Property Resource®–and $100,000 each from the Arkansas REALTORS® Association, North Carolina REALTORS® and Texas REALTORS®.

To learn more, visit https://www.nar.realtor/about-nar/grants-and-funding/realtors-relief-foundation.