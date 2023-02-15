Anywhere Real Estate has announced the release of its 2022 Anywhere Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, highlighting how the firm’s employees, franchise owners, and affiliated agents came together to meaningfully impact their communities, customers, and the industry at large. The report details a range of initiatives throughout the company’s range of brands and businesses, each designed to make a positive impact in diversity, company culture, wellness, community outreach and environmental responsibility.

“At Anywhere, we embrace our role in expanding the joy and achievement of homeownership each and every day,” said Ryan Schneider, Anywhere president and chief executive officer. “We are committed to breaking down barriers by not only building a simpler transaction process but also creating more opportunities for real estate professionals to better represent the communities we serve. I am proud of the progress Anywhere continues to make, together with our affiliated agents, franchise owners, and employees, to empower everyone’s next move.”

Highlights from the report include:

Enhanced efforts by Anywhere to further develop the company’s inclusive employee culture, which is regularly recognized for its commitment to diversity, opportunities for women and integrity.

Programs such as What Moves Her and Empowering Latinas, designed to make Anywhere a more diverse company that better reflects homebuyers.

The Inclusive Ownership Program and Accelerate, designed to assist entrepreneurs of all backgrounds hone their business and leadership skills.

The debut of the Madison Hub, an efficiently designed and sustainably minded company headquarters for collaboration. This new HQ is part of a broader workplace strategy that prioritizes employee wellbeing.

Anywhere stated the company also focused deeply on professional growth and development in 2022. Underpinned by the company’s newly introduced Winning Behaviors–principles that guide employees in their daily work to accelerate both their professional growth and that of the company–Anywhere conducted a host of new or enhanced career development and learning programs throughout the year. The CSR Report highlights the company’s internal talent-focused initiatives, in addition to those designed to empower its brokers, agents, and other affiliated real estate professionals.

“Last year marked a significant milestone for Anywhere, as it gave us an opportunity to hone our approach to a people-first culture,” said Tanya Reu-Narvaez, Anywhere chief people officer. “We’ve taken pride in our ability to foster an ethical, connected, and rewarding workplace, which we used as a foundation to launch our Winning Behaviors that represent who we are and what we strive for each and every day.”

As part of its talent strategy, Anywhere has embraced a hybrid philosophy in which many enterprise roles can either work remotely or visit the Madison Hub, which offers flexible workspaces for employees across the enterprise including a mix of individual ‘hoteling’ along with learning studios and event spaces for in-person gatherings, the company said.

